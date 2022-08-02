50
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo appoints Lariba Abudu as new Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Lariba Zuweira Abudu Lariba Zuweira Abudu is the Minister of Gender-designate

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a new Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Lariba Zuweira Abudu, who was the Deputy Minister for Gender, and the Member of Parliament for Walewale, has been elevated to the substantive ministerial role.

This comes on the back of the delayed decision by the president to sack Sarah Adwoa Safo from the position after her absence from post for several months, prompting many calls from across the country.

In a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, the appointment is subject to parliamentary approval.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in accordance with article 78 of the Constitution, has appointed the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the Member of Parliament for Walewale, as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection. Her appointment is subject to the approval of Parliament,” the statement said in part.

It concluded that it is the hope of the president that the process to substantiate her appointment would be expedited.

“The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the approval for the important Ministry, so they can assist in the effective delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” it added.

See the statement below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

EA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Related Articles: