Akufo-Addo appoints Pius Hadzide as CEO of National Youth Authority

Tue, 24 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, has been given a fresh appointment under the Akufo-Addo administration.
Mr Hadzide moves to head the National Youth Authority as Chief Executive Officer.
Asaaseradio reports that he will replace the former CEO of the Authority, Mr. Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, who is currently serving as Member of Parliament Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, in the Greater Accra Region.
More soon.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Roads Minister writes to CID to probe Captain Smart over GH¢25,000 alleged fraud
- Deputy Lands Minister inspects IMCIM secretariat
- Sefa Kayi turned down four opportunities to be an NPP Minister - Computer man
- #AgyemanManuMustGo: Ghanaians join minority in Parliament to push for health minister’s exit
- Major shakeup in Ghana Police Service: Here's the full list
- Read all related articles