Akufo-Addo appoints Sammi Awuku as Director-General of NLA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku as the new Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).



He is expected to resign and take up the new role from Kofi Osei Ameyaw who was ordered to proceed on retirement in March 2021.

Sammi Awuku’s appointment was approved by the Council of State as required by law.



He served as Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).



He holds a Masters Degree in International Relations from the Freie University, Berlin-Germany, an Executive Education Certificate in Public Leadership from Harvard University, (Kennedy School of Government) USA, Diploma of Higher Education in Law from the University of London.



He also holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Postgraduate Certificate in Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Psychology from the University of Ghana, Legon.



