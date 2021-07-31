Akufo-Addo appoints Sammi Awuku as new NLA boss

New Director-General of National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Sammi Awuku as the new Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

Awuku who is currently Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is expected to resign as National Organiser of the ruling party to enable him take up the new role.



The appointment has been approved by the Council of State as required by law, Accra-based Asaase Radio has reported.

He holds a Masters Degree in International Relations from the Freie University, Berlin-Germany, an Executive Education Certificate in Public Leadership from the Harvard University, (Kennedy School of Government) USA, Diploma of Higher Education in Law from the University of London.



He also holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Postgraduate Certificate in Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Psychology from the University of Ghana, Legon.