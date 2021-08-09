Akufo-Addo appoints former NCA deputy director as GIFEC CEO

Newly appointed GIFEC CEO, Prince Sefah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Prince Sefah as the CEO of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

Prince Sefah takes over from Kofi Asante, who is now retiring from office.



Prior to this appointment, Mr. Sefah served for 4 years as Deputy Director-General for the National Communication Authority (NCA) in charge of Operations, where he led NCA's decentralized Field & Regional Operations across the country as well as the critical Administration function.



With his wealth and years of experience in the ICT and Telecom space, Mr. Sefah is expected to bring to GIFEC renewed drive, innovation, strong industry experience, operations management and technological acumen, toward achieving the clear vision of GIFEC, which is to achieve universal access to digitisation.



Mr. Sefah has about 25 years of professional experience, in areas such as Manufacturing, Banking, ICT, Oil & Gas and Telecommunications sectors in Central & Western Canada as well as in Ghana.



Mr. Sefah was a board member of the Accra Digital Centre, where he chaired the Board’s Technical & Operations Committee, under the Board Chairmanship of Mr. Kofi Asante. He is also a Board Member of the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana, over the last four (4) years.

Mr. Sefah holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Information Technology Management) from Ryerson University, Toronto, Canada and a Master of Business Administration (Human Resources Management) from the University of Ghana, Legon. He is currently pursuing a Senior Professional in Human Resources International (SPHRi) Certification. He is an alumnus of St. Peters Senior High School, Nkwatia and Nkawkaw Secondary School.



He is a multi-faceted technology leader who has completed many IT Industry Certifications and Training as well as attended many Trade Shows, Workshops and Conferences, domestically and internationally. He has in the past worked as IT specialist for Citibank and General Electric all in Toronto, Canada.



He was once the vice president of Education and then the President of the North York Toastmasters Club, in Toronto, Canada.



He is currently the Chairman of a vibrant and registered non-profit Organisation called Diaspora Patriots in Ghana (DPG) Foundation, which is a New Patriotic Party Association/Fraternity for Members/Supporters who used to live abroad but have relocated or are relocating to Ghana.