Akufo-Addo approves measures to mitigate depreciation of the Cedi

The Cedi has in recent times experienced significant depreciation

The Ministry of Information says the President of the Republic of Ghana has approved a number of far-reaching measures aimed at mitigating the depreciation of the cedi.

This was revealed at the quarterly cabinet retreats for 2022 on 17th to 20th March held at the Peduase lodge in Aburi.



A statement from the Information Ministry added that the measures will ensure expenditure discipline as well as provide relief in the face of global fuel price hike and inflation.



The statement added that the approved measures will ensure that priority programs meant to grow the economy are protected.



According to the Ministry of information, the retreats tackled the appraisal of the performance of government programs and also discussed the impact of the global economic difficulties on Ghana and the Ghanaian people.

“President Akufo-Addo approved a number of far-reaching measures aimed at mitigating the depreciation of the cedi, ensuring expenditure discipline, and providing relief in the face of the global fuel prices hikes and inflation as well as ensuring that priority programs meant to grow the economy are protected.”



“Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will provide the details of measures late this week after consultations with key social and economic stakeholders”.



“Government appreciates the efforts of all who contributed to the successful retreat and looks forward to the support of all Ghanaians in implementing the agreed measures”, a statement from the Ministry of Information read.