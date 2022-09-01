Akufo-Addo approves promotion of 25 Directors of Prisons

A collage of some newly promoted officers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given his approval for the promotion of 25 senior officers to the Prisons Directorate.

This follows the advice of the Prisons Service Council in that regard.



The act by the president is in tandem with Article 207(3) of the 1992 Constitution which states that “subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the power to appoint persons to hold or to act in an office in the Prisons Service shall vest in the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prisons Service Council,”



Among the list of 25 persons promoted, four have been moved from Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) to Director of Prisons (DOP).



They are DDP Samuel Kwame Owusu-Amposah, who was formerly the Eastern Regional Commander, DDP Benedict Bob Dery, formerly the Bono Regional Commander, DDP Gloria Essandoh, who until the promotion was the Chief Legal Officer and DDP Joana Fofo Tackie-Otoo (Mrs.) who until the promotion was the Greater Regional Commander of Prisons and Commandant of the Prisons Officers Training School.



The remaining 21 of the promoted personnel have been moved from Assistant Director Of Prisons (ADP) to Deputy Director Of Prisons (DDP).

They are ADP. Brandford Gilbert Hama, ADP. Daniel Boi-Tawiah Abbey, ADP. William Kular, ADP. Emmanuel Aidoo and ADP. David Ofosu-Addo.



Others include ADP. Millicent Owusu, ADP. Francis Selorm Hagbe, ADP. Paul Teye Ademan, ADP. Edmund Ahia Armah, ADP. Nathaniel N. Agyeman Onyinah, ADP. Sophia Osei-Bonsu and ADP. Thompson Otyokpo.



The rest are ADP. Eric Ainoo Ansah, ADP. Edward Ashun, ADP. Joseph Asabre, ADP. Issaku Yahaya, ADP. Alfred M. Cudjoe, ADP. Augustine Ohene-Tutu, ADP. Samuel Fiifi Dontoh, ADP. Christiana Asiedu (Mrs.) and ADP. Christopher Hayibor.



Find below some images of the newly promoted officers





DOP Samuel Owusu-Amposah







DOP Gloria Essandoh







DOP Joana Fofo Tackie- Otoo

