Akufo-Addo arrives in Rwanda for Commonwealth Summit

President Akufo-Addo on arrival at the Kigali International Airport

President Akufo-Addo in Rwanda for CHOGM 2022

Dozens of Commonwealth leaders in attendance



Akufo-Addo arrived in Rwanda from Belgium



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Rwandan capital, Kigali to attend an international summit.



The president arrived late Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Kigali International Airport with his delegation.



The Rwandan airport company tweeted a photo of his arrival with the caption: “H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana this evening landed at the Kigali International Airport for #CHOGM2022.”

The summit Akufo-Addo is attending is the 2022 Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting, CHOGM. Dozens of leaders across Commonwealth nations are in Kigali for the delayed summit.



The summit slated for between 20 to 25 June 2022, is the first in-person meeting of Commonwealth leaders since the London CHOGM in 2018.



This edition was due to be held in 2020 but has been delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting of Heads of State will start tomorrow, June 23.



The British government is represented by Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.



