Akufo-Addo aside, Bawumia is the hardest working NPP member - Aide

President Akufo-Addo (right) and his Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia deserves to lead NPP into 2024 election

Bawumia face stiff competition from Alan Kyerematen and others



The NPP set to elect a new flagbearer for 2024 polls



The rally for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is heating up as his aides ramp up support for their boss to lead the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



The latest aide to jump on the Bawumia candidacy is Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini, whose message follows that of a senior aide, Gideon Boako.



According to Akbar, aside from President Akufo-Addo, his boss was by far the hardest-working member of the NPP and for a party that rewards hardwork more than it does long membership, he was clear that it was time for Bawumia to lead.

"At the leadership level, apart from President Akufo-Addo, I doubt there’s anybody who has worked so hard for the NPP than the venerable Dr. Bawumia!" part of his January 12, 2022, the Facebook post read.



Earlier the same day, Gideon Boako had touted Bawumia's credentials in a cryptic message that was shading the Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen, who is known to be a major contender for the presidential flagbearership slot.



President Akufo-Addo is in his second and final term of office and the NPP is gearing up to elect a candidate for the 2024 Presidential elections.



Akufo-Addo is on record to have warned all aspirants to desist from allowing their aspirations to negatively impact the delivery of the government's mandate.



The party has also cautioned against any form of campaigning in respect of the next flagbearership elections slated for sometime next year.

Read His Post Here



In the NPP, we have always rewarded hard-work not necessarily long membership. Where there’s a happy coincidence between hardwork and long membership, you win bigly.



This position is consistent with the philosophical underpinnings of our political tradition which places hardwork far reward above any other consideration.



At the leadership level, apart from President Akufo-Addo, I doubt there’s anybody who has worked so hard for the NPP than the venerable Dr. Bawumia!



