Akufo-Addo asked to intervene and stop people from denigrating the legacy of late Atta Mills

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Bono regional Deputy Communications Officer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Eric Adjei, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene and stop people from denigrating the legacy of the late President Prof. Evans John Atta Mills.

According to him, the attitude of the Coastal Development Authority smacks of total disrespect to the family of the former President and the Ghanaian people at large.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that he blames nobody but President Akufo-Addo, who has turned dead ears to this issue since its development.

He has decided neither to comment nor issue statements to stop some miscreants from disrespecting the late President Mills because he condones the act.

He said the preposterous attitude of the Coastal Development Authority is a total disrespect to the family of former President John Evans Atta Mills and the Ghanaian people at large.

He added that President Akufo-Addo should tell us whether he will be happy if a non-family member destroys the tomb of his Uncle J.B Danquah or his father Edward Akufo-Addo in the name of renovation without the consent of the family.

"The disrespect to former President Mills(late) is sickening and we in the NDC cannot watch miscreant people like Koku Anyidoho hide behind loyalty and connive with President Akufo-Addo to continue disrespecting former President Mills in this unpleasant manner.

According to him President Akufo-Addo, "should boldly come out to condemn this nonsensical attack dimming the reputation of the late President if, in fact, he is not in support of this stupidity. Ghanaians want to see him respect Late President Mills the same way he respects JB Danquah."

Source: peacefmonline.com
