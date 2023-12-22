Akufo-Addo assented to Criminal Offences Amendment Bill but turned round to reject same – Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has revealed one out of 3 private members bills President Akufo-Addo rejected had already been assented to by him.

President Akufo-Addo in a memorandum to Parliament communicated his refusal to give assent to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill, Criminal Offences Amendment Bill (2) and Armed Forces Amendment Bill citing their breach of article 108 of the constitution as private members bills.



The speaker last week described the move by the President as tragic, arguing that President Akufo-Addo had been misinformed.



Addressing the matter in detail on Friday, December 22, 2023 Alban Bagbin revealed the President had also given his assent to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill on abolishment of death penalty far back in August this year and gazetted as Criminal Offences Amendment Act, 2023, Act 1101 published and made available to the public.



The former Nadowli-Kaleo MP thus wondered why the President would add the Act to those he returned to sender.

Mr. Bagbin further argued that the President had no authority to interpret the Constitution by citing article 108 as basis for his rejection of the bills.



The Speaker further stated that President Akufo-Addo should have rather gone to court for such interpretation.



“By a letter dated 3rd August 2023 assented to on the same day by the President, the bill was gazetted as a criminal offences amendment act 2023, ACT 110 published and made available to the public. So it was longer a bill but an ACT,” Mr. Bagbin narrated.



He continued: “The foundation of my disagreement with the President’s position and refusal to assent to the three bills is anchored on four critical aspects of the Constitutional interpretation procedural adherence.”