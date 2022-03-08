Akufo-Addo attends EXPO 2020 in Dubai

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Monday, 7th March 2022, to lead Ghana’s delegation to the Dubai Expo 2020.

The Expo aims to forge new partnerships and inspire ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide. It also seeks to raise awareness about the worldwide issues that mankind faces.



The Expo provides several possibilities for networking and the promotion of international connections. Individual pavilions will be set up at Expo 2020, with countries exhibiting their unique cultures and technical innovations.



President Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement on “Ghana Day”, scheduled for 8th March 2022; hold bilateral talks on matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; participate in a Business Forum under the auspices of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC); and hold meetings with other investors interested in doing business in Ghana.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Keyerematen, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.



The President will return to Ghana on Friday, 11th March, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.