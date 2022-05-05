Akufo-Addo becomes first African leader to speak at Africa Lecture of the Museum of the Bible

Nana Akufo-Addo spoke at the museum

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has become the first African leader to speak at the inaugural Africa Lecture of the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC.



This was contained in a caption to a post made by the president on his Facebook page.



“On Thursday, 5th May 2022, I became the first African leader to speak at the Inaugural Africa Lecture of the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC, in the United States of America,” he wrote.

President Akufo-Addo also indicated that in his address, he shared how he isn’t shy of professing his Christian values in politics.



“I indicated in my remarks that I am a Christian in politics, who is unashamed of asserting my Christian faith as part of my political calling. It is this faith, and this belief in God’s power to transform difficult situations into beacons of hope, that has animated my vision for moving Ghana to a situation beyond aid, and putting the country onto the road of self-reliance, sustained progress and prosperity.



“I added further that this faith is also the motivation for one of the major projects, which I have described as a priority of priorities, that we are undertaking in the country – the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana. The National Cathedral and Bible Museum of Africa are, thus, being developed as Ghana’s gifts to the Christian community worldwide. That is a “safe space” to organize key National, Regional, and Global Christian activities,” he added.



