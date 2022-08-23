Akufo-Addo becoming a symbol of disunity in NPP ahead of his exit – Lecturer

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A political analyst and a lecturer at the Cape Coast University Mr. Jonathan Asante Okyere in the Central Region has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of fast becoming a symbol of disunity in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the lecturer, the situation of sowing a seed of discord in the party is fast becoming a source of worry to many political watchers, especially at a time when he is exiting per the principles of the 1992 constitution.



Mr. Jonathan Asante Okyere made this assertion while reacting to the president’s resolve to ensure unity in the New Patriotic Party on his tour of the Upper West Region.



The university lecturer speaking on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, said the president himself is a symbol of disunity in the party stemming from his actions and inaction.



He argued that every political watcher knows that the president’s favourite in the race to replace him is the vice president.



“For the president to say he does not have a favourite in the race to replace him is belittling the intelligence of Ghanaians,” he noted.

He noted that the president perhaps is seeing the signs on the wall because of the resolve of the Asantes to end the Akyem supremacy in the party.



He explained that the president’s posture on handing over to another NPP government leaves much to desire.



Meanwhile, the President has expressed confidence he would hand over power to another New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



Speaking on his working tour in the Upper West Region, the President said although things are currently difficult, he will make sure the NPP retains power.



He said once a flagbearer emerges out of the contest for the position fairly and transparently, NPP will be able to unite and triumph over the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 elections.

“Let’s create the conditions for a fair, transparent process. One that will enable us after the competition to unite.



“We want out of that process somebody who will come, who will have the capacity to unite our party and put it in a position to confront the traditional opponent National Democratic Congress and beat the National Democratic Congress in December 2024.



“Mine is to do whatever I can do to assist the new leadership of the party,” President Akufo-Addo said