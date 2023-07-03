Akufo-Addo begged Ken Agyapong to campaign in Assin North – Frimpong Ziega

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (left), Kennedy Agyapong (right)

A political commentator, Nana Frimpong Ziega, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had to beg the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the just-ended Assin North by-election.

According to him, Ken Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, decided not to campaign in Assin North because he noticed the leadership of the party was using the campaign to project one of his contenders, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV on June 29, 2023, Frimpong Ziega added that rather than campaigning for the NPP candidate for the by-election, Charles Opoku, the focus of the NPP was on Dr. Bawumia, which was needless.



“The president had to beg Mr. Kennedy Agyapong. He decided not to go [and campaign] because he realised that they were using the Assin North by-election to campaign for the vice president.



“The vice president does not need this kind of ‘mafiano’ to become a flagbearer; he is going to win anyway.



“Ken Agyapong decided not to go because they schemed the campaign in such a way that any presidential aspirant who goes there would be disadvantaged,” he said in Twi.

He also said that the NPP lost the Assin North by-election because the party, led by its Central Regional Chairman, Robert Kutin, decided not to field the candidate who was more likely to win the primaries, Adwoa Adjeiwaa Mensah.



He added that because of the treatment meted out to Alan Kyerematen, some of the supporters of the NPP decided not to vote.



About the Assin North election:



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.

Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



IB/OGB