Akufo-Addo begins 2-day tour of Central Region

Flyer of Akufo-Addo's tour of the Central Region

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will from Friday 2nd – Saturday, 3rd September, 2022 begin a two-day tour of the Central Region.

He will on this tour interact with traditional authorities and people of the region, commission projects, inspect ongoing ones and cut sod for new ones to begin.



Beginning in Kasoa, in the Awutu-Senya East constituency, President Akufo-Addo will be hosted on Obaatanpa radio, followed by a stop at the palace and an inspection of the Kasoa Court Complex. He will proceed to Awutu-Senya West constituency, where he will pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Awutu in Breku, inspect work on the Kasoa-Bawjiase road and commission the 1D1F Gas Cylinder Factory in Chochoe.



President Akufo-Addo will commission another 1D1F Lubricant Factory in the Gomoa East District at Fetteh and inspect the Agenda 111 Project in Gomoa Afransi in the Gomoa Central constituency. In Mfantseman, he will call on Four Paramount Chiefs in Saltpond, to end the day’s schedule.

Day Two will begin with a call on the Chief of Komenda and an inspection of the Komenda Sugar Factory. He will pay a courtesy call on the Chief of Elmina and inspect the construction of the Fishing Harbour, all in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem constituency.



In Cape Coast, President Akufo-Addo will inspect the Infectious Disease Centre at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, commission the office complex of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, and attend the Oguaa Fetu Afahye to climax the tour of the region.