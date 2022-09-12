1
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo begins 2-day tour of Volta region today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo New President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to embark on a two-day working visit to the Volta Region beginning today, Monday, 12 September 2022.

The president is scheduled to commission projects, inspect ongoing ones and confer with the traditional leader of the area.

Today, he will attend the opening of the Ghana Bar Association conference in Ho, followed by an interview session on Stone City Radio.

He will later depart to Kpeve to inspect works on the eastern corridor road and the Agenda 111 hospital projects in the South Dayi constituency.

The president will also inspect the construction of the steel bridge in Kpando to end the day’s schedule.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II