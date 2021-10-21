Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of Greater Accra Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is beginning a tour of the Greater Accra Region from Thursday, October 21 to Saturday, October 23.

This comes just on the heels of a two-day tour of the Central Region.



The tour of the Greater Accra Region will, first of all, take the President to the Ga Mantse Palace, where he will pay a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse to announce the start of the tour.



His first inspection duty will be at the Agbogbloshie reclaimed land site, where onion sellers were driven away from a couple of months ago.



After lunch, he will then move to the Adentan Constituency, Nanakrom to be precise, to inspect work on the dualisation of the Nanakrom road.



He will then cap the day with an inspection of the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management Project.

Day 2 will see the launch of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ under the Let’s Make Accra Work Again initiative by the regional minister, Henry Quartey.



He will then meet all members of the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) of the Region as well as chief executives (MMDCEs) at the GNAT Hall to end his day.



Saturday, October 23 will finally see the President meet the Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa.



His tour of the Greater Accra Region will end with a courtesy call on chiefs of Amasaman at the Nsakina School Park, as per his itinerary.