Akufo-Addo begins 4-day tour of Eastern Region today

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• President Akufo-Addo has ended his Ashanti regional tour

• The next region he is visiting is the Eastern region



• This will be his first visit after winning the December polls



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 begun a 4-day tour of the Eastern region.



This will be the first time President Akufo-Addo will meet the people of the Eastern region after winning the December polls.



He will also speak to the people and assembly members after the nomination of Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

This comes after some people protested against some of the nominees he suggested in the region.



President Akufo-Addo ended his tour of the Ashanti region yesterday.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, he charged assembly members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to vote for the MCE nominee for Kumasi, Sam Pyne.



On Saturday, October 2, 2021, the president visited the premises of Darko Farms, the oldest private and largest poultry farm in Ghana.



He announced the revamping of the poultry farm and noted that it will fall under government’s 1 District 1 Factory initiative.