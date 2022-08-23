Akufo-Addo begins two day tour of the Savannah Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will begin his two-day tour of the Savannah Region tomorrow, Wednesday, 24th August, 2022.

Typical of most of the tours of the President, he will be inspecting and commissioning ongoing and completed projects in the Savannah Region. The President will also pay courtesy calls to chiefs and as well, hold durbars of Chiefs and people in the Region.



The Communication Directorate of the governing New Patriotic Party disclosed in a statement that on Wednesday, 24th August, 2022, the President will at 9:00 am be at the premises of Radio PAD for a live interview. At 10:00 am, the President will pay a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntunba Boresah.



He will also inspect the ARICOF project in Damango. A durbar of 15 chiefs and commissioning of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council Administration and the NHIA Regional Office at 2:00 pm in Damango. Later in the day at about 6:00 pm, the President will hold a meeting with MMDCEs, NPP Regional Executives and Constituency Chairmen.

On the final day of the President's tour on Thursday, 25th August 2022, Nana Akufo-Addo will pay a courtesy call on the paramount chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area; Wasipewura Mumuni Kabasagya at 11:00 am in Daboya.



He will also inspect Agenda 111 and Regional Health Directorate. The President will depart for Kusawgu to pay a courtesy call on the paramount chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area; Kusawguwura Alhassan Soale Bonyanso II and conclude his stay in the Savannah Region by inspecting the ongoing Bunjai-Fufulso Road.