Akufo-Addo booed: Our intel shows it was planned and orchestrated by the NDC - NPP

President Akufo-Addo was booed while delivering an address at the global event

The ruling New Patriotic Party has stated that the booing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by some patrons of the Global Citizens event was instigated by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

According to the Deputy Communications Director of the party, Jennifer Queen, the NDC orchestrated the incident to take away the shine and benefits of the global event held at the Independence Square on Saturday, September 24, 2022, brought to Ghana.



"Despite all the benefits the state is gaining from the event, the NDC and their evil mindsets wanted it to fail. The intel gathered by our National Communication Directorate shows that they sat down to orchestrate this to outshine the beauty of the programme. I am talking about the NDC because they were the first group of people who started sharing the video," she said on Okay FM.



Thousands of patrons were at the Black Star Square to witness the Global Citizen Festival, which had a number of local and international artistes performing.



When it was the turn of President Akufo-Add to make his presentation, a section of the crowd began clapping and chanting 'away, away..."



The incident attracted several social media reactions, with some critics saying it was a reflection of frustrated Ghanaians expressing their disaffection with the president and his government.

But according to Jennifer Queen, the NDC rather saw the need to score cheap political points by organising some individuals with poor home-taught manners to disrespect the president.



"The event was to sell the country to the entire globe. So if you end up cutting parts of some videos or instigate people to hoot at the president who is our leader, it speaks very bad of you. Some people want to claim that they are the doyen of wisdom and are acting smart.



"This is becoming a norm nowadays. If a minister, vice president or a government official goes to a programme, you find people who go out to hoot at them. But what that tells is that a lot of these people lack home training. A lot of these people lack proper upbringing," she said.







While describing the chants as despicable, the party communicator nonetheless emphasised the success of the event, which she notes adds to the president's commitment to pushing Ghana's entertainment, arts and culture.

"I will tell you that it is condemnable, it was unwarranted, it was bad behaviour from some elements who were being paid to go and do that, but in the end, the programme went on successfully," she said.







