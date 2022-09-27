Akufo-Addo booed: Your evil plans won't win - NPP woman attacks NDC

A Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Jennifer Queen, has stated that the 'booing' of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by some patrons of the Global Citizen Festival was orchestrated by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to her they did so to specifically take away the shine and benefits of the global event which was being held at the Black Star Square in Accra.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, she explained that the NDC having realized the glory, all the benefits and the international recognition the event has brought to the country, planned to mar the beautiful event and court disgrace for the government forgetting that they will be exposed.



"The intel gathered by our National Communication Directorate shows that they sat down to orchestrate this to outshine the beauty of the programme because they were the first group of people who started sharing the video," she said.



She said the NDC rather saw the need to score cheap political points by organizing some individuals with poor manners to disrespect the President.



"The event was to sell the country to the entire globe. So if you end up cutting parts of some videos or instigate people to hoot at the President who is our leader, it speaks very bad of you. Some people want to claim that they are the doyen of wisdom and are acting smart," she said furiously.

"Look, this is becoming a norm these days. If a Minister, or a government official goes to a public function, you find some uncouth people who go out to hoot at them. It doesn't speak well of us as Ghanaians albeit we want to make the government feel unpopular," she added.



Thousands of patrons were at the Black Star Square to witness the Global Citizen Festival, which had a number of local and international artistes performing.



When it was the turn of President Akufo-Addo to make his presentation, a section of the crowd began clapping and chanting 'away, away..."



The incident attracted several social media reactions, with some critics saying it was a reflection of frustrated Ghanaians expressing their disaffection for the President and his government.



