Akufo-Addo booed off a reflection of anger in the country- Dr Peter Otokunor

Peter Boamah Otokunor12122 Peter Otokunor Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Dr Peter Boama Otokunor

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: Kwesi Atuahene, Contributor

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor has called on President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to jettison the politics of recklessness and public relations gimmicks.

He cautioned the government to be sensitive to the plights of Ghanaians in these difficult times of severe hardships, and take responsibility for their abysmal performance, instead of shifting blames.

Dr Otokunor believes that, the current economic conditions have left every Ghanaian emotionally troubled, yet the president and his party seem unconcerned while gearing their focus towards the next election.

He made these remarks following a scene that many have described as a security threat.

This was when some Ghanaians booed the president during his speech at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party has issued a statement accusing the NDC for staging such an embarrassing moment for the country.

Dr Otokunor however rubbishes the statement and describes it as very unfortunate. He further calls on Ghanaians to remain resolute in their calls for a better governance, as the NDC readies for power in 2024.

