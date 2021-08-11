Akufo-Addo breaks silence on Agyeman-Manu, says he is suffering

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo

•There have been calls for President Akufo-Addo to fire Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

•The President in his first comment on issue has offered his backing to Agyeman-Manu



•Agyeman-Manu is under attack for over the Sputnik V vaccine fiasco



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has broken his silence on the public backlash against embattled Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



Calls have been made from certain quarters for President Akufo-Addo to crack the whip on Agyeman-Manu who confessed to not following due process in his chase for Sputnik V vaccines for the country.



The President’s silence on the issue which has been top of media discussions since mid-July has been viewed as a tacit endorsement of the actions of Agyeman-Manu.



But in what could be interpreted as statement of support for the Health Minister, President Akufo-Addo joked that Kwaku Agyeman-Manu is being slapped left and right by Ghanaians.

Speaking in the Bono Region on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, during his two-day tour of the region, President Akufo-Addo said, “There are a lot of people from the Bono Region in my government; including the Minister of Health, who is currently receiving slaps [from Ghanaians]. He is an indigene of Dormaa. He has really suffered in that Health Ministry and is still suffering,” he said amid laughter.



As the clamor for his exit reaches a climax with threats of demonstration over the issue, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu is said to have been granted a two-week leave for personal reasons.



Reports on Monday, August 10, 2021 indicated the leave was approved by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare last week.



Meanwhile private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu is soliciting citizen support to petition parliament to charge Agyeman-Manu of perjury.



“The contract he signed means that payment was to be made soon after the 20,000 vaccines were delivered so on what basis could the Minister go to Parliament to say that nothing has been paid? Is Al Maktoum Father Christmas that he will give you vaccines and not receive payment?



“That is why I believe we have to press the issue of perjury very hard because Agyeman-Manu is not leaving and they have to make the law bite. I want citizens to join me so that we will present a joint petition to Parliament so that he will be tried for perjury,” he said on Newsfile.