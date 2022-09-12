Akufo-Addo breaks silence on Aisha Huang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has spoken for the first time following the rearrest of galamsey Kingpin Aisha Huang.

Akufo-Addo said he has given his full support to the Attoney General, Godfred Dame to prosecute Aisha Huang and her accomplices.



Godfred Yeboah Dame in a tweet announced that his office has requested for the docket on Aisha Huang compiled by investigators in 2018 and what has been compiled on alleged recent offences.



He said this will ensure that the state will resit on the case and prosecute Aisha Huang for her past and recent crimes.



Reacting to this, Akufo-Addo at the annual Ghana Bar Association conference said the Attorney General has his full support for the investigations.



“I want to assure you of my full support of the Attorney General in his determination to prosecute and her collaborators who apparently insists on flouting our laws on galamsey and illegal mining. I expect if they are found guilty that the courts will apply the full rigor amended acts 995 which will increase substantially for breaches of the law,” he said.



Background

Aisha Huang was recently arrested for engaging in galamsey-related activities. She is reported to have entered the country via the Togo boarder after her deportation.



Aisha Huang has since been remanded by an Accra High Court and is set to reappear with three others on September 14.



The Attorney General’s office has also assured that it will prosecute Aisha Huang for her past and present crimes.



It will be recalled that Aisha Huang gained notoriety as an illegal mining kingpin in 2017. She was arrested for the same conduct but later deported with the state discontinuing the trial against her.



Justifying why the state had to deport the Chinese national, the Senior Minister, Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo, addressing some concerns of Ghanaians in the diaspora at a town hall meeting on April 18, 2019, revealed that, "Putting that woman [Aisha Huang] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your money problem. It is not going to make you happy or me happy."



