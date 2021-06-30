Akufo-Addo breaks silence on military shooting at Ejura

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• Murder of activist Kaaka triggered street protests in Ejura on Tuesday

• Demonstrating youth clashed with joint police and military team



• President Akufo-Addo has finally spoken on the chaotic scene and commiserated with the bereaved families



Following the public uproar on the silence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the recent shooting of unarmed civilians at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti region, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces has finally reacted to the incident.



His reaction was contained in a press release from the presidency in which the president said he was saddened by the deaths of social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed and 2 other civilians who lost their lives in a June 29 protest in Ejura.

In the release sighted by GhanaWeb, President Akufo-Addo commiserated with the deceased families and wished the injured persons a speedy recovery.



It read in part: "The President is deeply saddened by the deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed, Abdul Nasi Yussif and Murtala Mohammed. He extends sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery."



Meanwhile, he has ordered the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery to carry out a public inquiry into the incidents and provide a detailed report on the shooting incident in the next 10-days.



