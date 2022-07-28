Akufo-Addo 'bucked under our pressure to dismiss Adwoa Safo' - NDC MP

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP Dome-Kwabenya

National Democratic Congress, NDC, Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has reacted to the sacking of Sarah Adwoa Safo as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

According to the North Dayi MP, the president bucked under the pressure mounted by the opposition for him to sack the Minister who is also MP for Dome Kwabenya.



"Eventually, the Prez has this evening bucked under our pressure to dismiss the Hon. Adwoa Sarfo as a the Minister of State in charge of Gender & Social Protection Ministry.



"Hon Haruna Iddrisu, thank you for making this demand this afternoon," he said in a tweet.



Adwoa Safo sacked as Minister



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 28, 2022; sacked Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection with immediate effect.



According to a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, Office of the President, the President’s decision was according to Article 81(a) of the 1992 Constitution.

The statement added that Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister, Sanitation and Water Resources, will continue as the caretaker minister until a substantive Minister.



“In accordance with article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.



“The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister,” the statement from the Presidency concluded.







