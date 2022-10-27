Akufo-Addo buying time for Ken Ofori-Atta to cover up alleged ‘financial skeletons’ — Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has alleged that President Akufo-Addo's negotiations with the majority caucus is to buy the finance minister time to cover up alleged financial crimes.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana, restreamed by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Suhuyini said the majority of members of Parliament calling for Ken Ofori-Atta's sacking must be vigilant and not allow President Akufo-Addo deceive them into buying time for his cousin.



President Akufo-Addo has asked for more time for Ken Ofori-Atta to conclude negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and Budget reading.



But Alhassan Suhuyini believes the President and Mr. Ofori-Atta are engaged in a possible cover-up.



Suhuyini called for the Finance Minister to be investigated and not just removed.



Mr. Suhuyini cited conflict of interest allegations against the Finance Minister, Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund, and illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts in flagrant violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution, among others.



"If we are here because he took bad decisions to bring us here, why should we trust his decision in IMF Negotiations? You should not be comfortable to allow him lead us into IMF." He said.

"You should not be giving him time to take the skeletons out of the cupboard… I know my colleagues on the majority side have endured him for too long but they must act on principle and not waiver. There are concerns within their party so they must fight Ken Ofori-Atta based on principles." The Tamale North MP said.



"If you're willing to give him time to take us through IMF when all his previous decisions are suspect, then maybe you are giving him time to cover up", he kept insisting.



"The majority must stay committed to rescuing this country. They must support the motion we in the majority have filed to censure the Finance Minister," he added.



The Minority has filed a vote of censure against the Finance Minister.



It is based on the following:



• Despicable conflict of Interest ensuring that he directly benefits from Ghana's economic woes as his companies receive commissions and other unethical contractual advantages, particularly from Ghana's debt overhang.

• Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 Constitution, supposedly for the construction of the President's Cathedral:



• Illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts, in flagrant violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution:



• Deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament 5. Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana Cedi which is currently the worst-performing currency in the world:



• Alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude, resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis;



• Gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy which as occasioned untold and unprecedented hardship