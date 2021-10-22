Akufo-Addo calls for ‘manipulation free’ process in 2024 flagbearership race

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, has asked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure a 'manipulation free’ process in choosing the party’s next flagbearer.

This comment by the President comes after the names of some persons interested in the contest in the NPP party emerged.



The names include Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Alan Kyeremanteng, Trades and Industry Minister and Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture.



The former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has also been tipped as a contender.



Akufo-Addo earlier this month teased Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Owusu Afriyie for their interest in the NPP flagbearership.



“I am here with the Minister of Transport, Minister for Works and Housing, the National Security Boss, Chairman One; Wontumi, the Food and Agriculture Minister; Owusu Afriyie, who wants to be President.

"I also have here with me someone who has long eyed the presidential seat, the Minister of Trade and Industry; Alan Kyeremanten, a very hard-working man. All of them are doing a good job,” Akufo Addo said.



Commenting on the Party’s next flagbearer ahead of the 2024 general elections in a interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo called on the NPP to ensure that the process to elect the Party’s next flagbearer is transparent as possible, adding that any crack in the party will go a long way to affect the general elections and ultimately the country.



Asked whether or not the presidential ambitions of aspirants are affecting the government’s activities, Akufo-Addo explained that he has no evidence that their works are conflicting with the positions they're currently holding.



The NPP is expected to hold its presidential primary in 2023.