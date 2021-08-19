Akufo-Addo can never build 110 hospitals in 18 months - Former MP swears

Former Adenta MP, Kojo Adu Asare

The former Member of Parliament for the Adenta Constituency, Kojo Adu Asare, has sworn that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo can never fulfill his promise of building 110 hospitals in 18 months.



Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, launched the Agenda 111 project to improve Ghana’s healthcare sector which will ensure that 101 districts have access to hospitals in addition to the 10 selected regional and specialized hospitals.



According to the politician, the president has proven to be a man of words but not action.

He cited projects like one district-one factory, one-village one-dam, 1 million per constituency as some of the promises Akufo-Addo has failed to fulfill.



“Call me any name you want to call me but in 18 months if Akufo-Addo manages to build the 111 hospitals, ridicule me anywhere you see me,” Adu Asare said as in an Asempa FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added, “This is another fluke, they haven’t thought through it. This whole thing is shrouded in another scandalous process. Because we have $100 million in the infrastructure fund that is lying idle so they want to use it.”



The former Adenta MP added, “Write it somewhere, in 18 months, they will only complete 8 buildings and if it surpasses even 20 ridicule me in public.





“Nana Akufo-Addo has many assurances but where is it? Where is one district-one factory, one village one dam, 1 million per constituency?" he quizzed.



He reiterated that the ruling president can never do as he has promised.



“So me, there is nowhere in my wildest dream that Nana Akufo-Addo can build 111 hospitals in 18 months,” the politician said.