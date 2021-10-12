Akufo-Addo can’t determine finality of Okuapeman chieftaincy dispute – Kwaku Ansa-Asare

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Counsel for Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II, Paramount Queen-mother of Okuapeman, Kwaku Ansa-Asare has called out President Akufo Addo for his comment during a courtesy call on embattled Okuapehene.

President Akufo-Addo on October 6,2021 as part of his three-day tour of the Eastern region paid a courtesy call on Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo II and said Akropong being his hometown, he owes it a duty to bring finality to the chieftaincy dispute in Okuapeman.



Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo II, 35, known in private life as Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi succeeded Oseadeeyo Nana Addo Dankwa III who died seven years ago.



He was enstooled Okuapehene on May 3, 2020. However, the Paramount Queenmother Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo II and a faction in Sakyiabea Royal family are still litigating that laid down Traditional processes were not duly followed hence the installation in their view is null and void. They are battling him at the law court and the House of Chiefs.



But according to President Akufo-Addo, the dispute will be resolved for the Okuapehene to be accepted and gazetted just as he has achieved in Yendi and Ga Traditional areas.

However, speaking to the media, the counsel for the Paramount Queenmother and a claimant of the stool Odehye Kwasi Akuffo, Lawyer Ansa-Asare on Monday, October 11, 2021, described the statement as unwarranted and unpresidential.



“As a Lawyer, the President’s attention must be drawn to the fact that finality of legal disputes rests with the judiciary, not the executive. We’re practicing separation of powers in this country. The executive has its domain, the Legislature has its sphere and Judiciary has been vested with the sole preserve of ensuring that matters are judicially considered to a finality. It doesn’t lie in the mouth of non-judiciary personnel to say that they will bring finality to litigation,” Kwaku Ansa-Asare said.



He said the statement has the tendency of worsening Okuapeman chieftaincy dispute.



According to the lawyer, his clients may be compelled to petition appropriate bodies if the President fails to retract his statement within 14 days.