Akufo-Addo can’t fix Ghana alone – Oppong-Nkrumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has said that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot single-handedly solve the challenges facing the country.

It is for this reason he believes all Ghanaians must get on board, performing their individual respective roles to ensure that together, the nation’s problems are resolved.



Speaking on Peace FM in an interview, the information minister sought to put the speech of the President to the nation on Sunday, October 30 in perspective.



Although he assured that pragmatic measures including the 12 major ones outlined by the President in his speech are being taken to ensure a turnaround in the economy, he noted that it’ll take a joint effort on the part of the President, government, stakeholders and the entire Ghanaian populace to achieve this.



“The problems we have, not only one person can solve them. If everybody leaves everything to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to handle, it will not work.

‘If everybody leaves things to government alone to handle, we all need to come on board.



… Whatever we do, if people sell and add a 100% profit to it, it won’t change much. We can’t use police to chase these traders. So we have to find a way to work together to bring some of these things under control,” he said.



According to Oppong-Nkrumah, there are arrangements for meetings between the president and some local producers, to ensure that local production is boosted and exports are reduced.



“The president will engage with local producers within the next week or two to bridge the bottlenecks that exist that are their products from getting on to the market," he added.