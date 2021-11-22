Akufo-Addo can’t remove me from office but I can remove him – Bagbin reveals

Parliament hosts 2022 post-budget forum

Speaker says parliament has a deficiency



Speaker reminds MPs of the power the legislature possesses



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has stated that the eighth Parliament of Ghana’s fourth republic which he presides over, will not be bullied into playing second fiddle to the executive branch of government.



Speaking at a post-budget forum held at Ho in the Volta Region over the weekend, Alban Bagbin noted that while the legislative branch has, in many instances, approved bills in favour of the work of the executive, that favour is not always returned.



“This year, all the laws we have been passing are laws we passed to benefit the executive, even we forget about Parliament in the language we use, this is self-inflicted; it is not a deficiency in the constitution, it’s a deficiency in Parliament itself. We must correct it,” he said.



Reminding members of the house the power they wield as legislatures, the speaker noted that, among other things, he could cause the removal of the president through members of the house.

“Let me reemphasize that the 8th Parliament is properly positioned not to allow itself to be bullied into playing second fiddle to the executive. Parliament can remove His Excellency the President; His Excellency cannot do that to Parliament. As Speaker, His Excellency cannot remove me, but I can, through Parliament, get him [the president] removed.”



Mr Bagbin was, however, quick to add that removing the president is not what he seeks to do.



“Some of you are trying to do some of those things. I can assure you, I won’t do it. You don’t have good reasons so stop it,” he stated sarcastically.



