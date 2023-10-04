Akufo-Addo can’t sack Addison because he’s corrupt – Agalga

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bulsa North, James Agalga says the President of Ghana has no balls to sack the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies because he is part of the corruption.

He indicates that only a protest can force these people to resign from office, as they are not fit for purpose.



“They are square pegs in a round hole. So they are no longer fit to be in those offices, and that is why we are seeking their removal with this protest.



"We know Akufo-Addo hasn’t got the balls to sack them because he has participated in the corruption that has been unleashed on us by Addison and his cohorts. If they were competent, would they bring us to this point?

"The conduct of Addison and his cohorts smears Akufo-Addo with corruption, and anything short of their removal will spell doom and be disastrous for this country.



"We need to ensure that the Bank of Ghana is functioning because when it’s not functioning, our economy is going to crumble. If Addison were principled, he himself would have thrown in the towel,” he said during the October 4 Occupy BoG demonstration