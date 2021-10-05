Akufo-Addo cannot impose a flagbearer on us - John Boadu

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

• John Boadu says the onus lies on NPP to elect a flagbearer to represent them in election 2024

• He said President Akufo-Addo cannot dictate to the party on who to be the flagbearer



• President Akufo-Addo said he will support any individual who is endorsed by the party



General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has averred that the leader of party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cannot force the party to accept anyone he wants to take over his stead in the next general elections.



He furthered that he doubts President Akufo-Addo will impose a flagbearer on the party.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s Ghana Montie programme, he pointed that the New Patriotic Party is governed by tradition.



John Boadu said, “President Nana Addo cannot impose a flagbearer on the party. Why would he do that, I don't think he will do that.”

“This is not a party that someone can impose a leader on us. Not at all, nobody can do that. We have a tradition,” he added.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made it known that he does not have a favourite among the people who have shown interest in leading the NPP in 2024 elections.



He said he's ready to support whoever the party decides to represent them in the next general elections.



President Akufo-Addo stressed that the decision of who becomes the presidential candidate to break the eight-year cycle solely depends on the party.



“I can’t have a favourite to break the eight. My duty is to hold the balance but the duty has to be that of the party and whoever the party elects, that person is who I will support…,” he said.