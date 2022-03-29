13
'Akufo-Addo cares less about the people in Volta region' - Sam George

Sam George 2.jpeg Sam Nartey George, Ningo Prampram MP

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has revealed that the President of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cares less about the people in the Volta Region because if he did, the borders could have been opened about a year ago to prevent citizens from losing their source of income.

He made this known on GTV’s Breakfast Show on March 28, 2022.

According to Sam George, “if the borders had been opened a year ago, we would not have seen the consequences of COVID-19 because the case count did not go low just last week, but rather the closure of the border was on the basis of election 2020.”

He added that Aflao has been killed because it has become a ghost town where people are now re-locating to other towns to trade in order to make ends meet.

He again questioned why the President had not been to Keta after the tidal wave incident, in the same way Vice President Bawumia visited the victims at Appiatse some few days after it occurred.

He stated that “I’m not saying the people of Appiatse do not deserve the visit but livelihoods and homes were also damaged in Keta”.

He concluded by stating that “the President deserves no credit for opening the boarders after two years.”

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
