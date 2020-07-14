General News

Akufo-Addo chairs 80th Cabinet meeting

President Nana Akufo-Addo is seen chairing the virtual Cabinet meeting

President Nana Akufo-Addo is chairing a virtual Cabinet meeting today, July 14, 2020.

Today’s meeting is the 80th of its kind, the Information Ministry indicated.



Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and the social distancing protocol that has accompanied it, it became necessary to hold the meeting virtually.

Mr Akufo-Addo Chairs the meeting from the Presidential Villa of the Jubilee House where he has been self-isolating after coming into contact with someone from within his inner circle who contracted the virus. With a number of Cabinet Ministers having tested positive.

