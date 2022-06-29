Akufo-Addo changes Ghana’s fortunes with education – Fix The Country Ghana

File photo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Fix The Country Ghana has noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has successfully put Ghana’s education on the road map to total recovery as the turn-around in the country’s education sector has been recognized the world over.

Addressing a Press Conference in Accra yesterday, a member of the Group, Fadi Dabbousi said, other African countries are catching their breath as they attempt to follow in Ghana’s sterling footsteps.



“Of course, every success story has its challenges and same with education, but all in all, the gains have been continual and above average to a large extent. The TVET project objectives are aligned with the priorities of the “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) focused on education, which emphasizes the importance of skills development”, he stated.



He averred that since the assumption of power by the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, education in Ghana began the laborious task of rolling forward after stagnation for eight years of NDC’s disastrous incompetence.



The NDC, he noted, had gotten used to laziness so much so that lethargy trickled into the education system where students excelled more in twerking and unholy conduct.



He said: “Over four years of the president’s first term, the Ministry of Education was blazing the trail with the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy that Nana Akufo-Addo insisted to make an engine of national transformation".

He commended the Minister of education, Honourable Dr. Adutwum, for helping create a system to accommodate the growing number of students, ensuring access roads to the inadequate schools that were built by John Mahama in isolated areas and inaccessible bushes were constructed and the buildings brought back to human decency.



Touching on the schools being constructed and those that have already been completed, Fadi Dabbousi noted that the schools were fitted with science labs and ICT facilities, stressing that after the 2020 electoral victory, the President was in awe of Dr. Adutwum’s skills in the education sector and hence, he made him the substantive Minister.



“There is a section of Ghanaian youth that is multi dexterous and mentally adroit. This is where TVET came to the rescue. The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education Training Service trained the youth in many disciplines. TVET had suffered character crisis as a refuge for children who are not endowed academically.



"This negative perception stigmatised the participants and made it unpopular. Then came President Nana Akufo-Addo with the magic wand and started doing wonders. TVET centers were brought up to standard and boosted with the latest in equipment and learning material.”



He listed TVET centres across Ghana including; Takoradi Technical University: It was installed with Petro, Chemical and Hydraulic Teaching Systems.

Kumasi Technical University: KTU was installed with Mechatronics teaching Systems, thus Mechanical and Electronics teaching Systems combined, and coupled with the installation of a computer laboratory that is internet ready for multimedia.



Koforidua Technical University: Koforidua Technical University, Cape Coast Technical University, Tamale Technical University, Wa Polytechnic, Accra Technical University, Ho Technical University, Sunyani Polytechnic and Bolga Polytechnic.



“A major benefit of the various equipment is that they use real-world industrial quality components to help students become better prepared for what they will encounter on the job with industry-specific skills in readiness for the job market. Each individual equipment has topics that incorporate the skill development specific to the modern industry of relevance.



"This is what is required to boost Technical and Vocational Skills for the 21st Century to tackle challenges presented by the current industrial revolution going on in Ghana, ably led by the institution called, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”



Fixing The Country Ghana expressed gratitude to the President for the sterling vision and his resolve to make manifest a robust education system that would produce engineers, scientists, and specialised technicians to handle sensitive works to reduce Ghana’s dependence on foreign knowhow.