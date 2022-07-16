Akufo-Addo chants NPP's anthem at Delegates Conference

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates Conference, could not hide his optimism about the ability of his party to get the country out of the current economic challenge in the country.

Akuffo-Addo after touting the courageous leadership of the NPP amid a global crisis and listing the numerous achievements of his government began singing the anthem of the party.



The delegates and leaders of the NPP could not hold but join the president sing their party anthem:



‘We are the new, We are the New Patriotic Party (2x).



The Elephant is, Our Winning Symbol (2x).



We have won to save Ghana (2x). We are 28 years today. May we see more years of electoral victories to develop Ghana in freedom. Amen.”

Watch the video of the president and the NPP delegates singing:







