Akufo-Addo charges students to hold onto moral compass in educational space

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaian students to hold on to a strong moral character as they climb up the educational ladder, urging them not to let their current successes make them proud.

Speaking at the 2022 President’s Independence Day Awards (PIDA) dubbed; “Working Together Bouncing Back Better”, President Akufo-Addo, urged students not to lose sight of the need to work hard to ensure that they rise up to the highest academic height.



“I urge you not to allow your current successes to get to your head because this is only the beginning. Continue to work hard in order to maintain your standards.



"Know that you can go as far as you want by remaining diligent, hardworking and holding to a strong moral compass. Honesty and integrity are important values in any worthwhile existence



"The government intends to continues to deepen the education of our population so as to attain our industrialization objective.



"This means there will be increasing emphasis in our educational system on science and technology education and technical and vocational training,” he added.

President Akuffo also hinted at plans by the government in covering the tuition fee of first-year students in the Public Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).



According to the President, these interventions are geared toward the growth and development of Ghana.



"The completion of 9 model senior high school across the country is eminent and this year government will expand the free senior high schools program to cover all first years’ student in public TVET institutions.



"The government will continue the program of implementing the various reforms and projects in the TVET sector including the rehabilitation and upgrading of the technical universities…and the establishment of 10 state of the art institution".



Overall, thirty-six (36) students who came up tops in the 2021 Basic Certificate Examination (BECE), drawn from all 16 regions in the country, received the 2022 “President’s Independence Day Award”.

They will all receive tablets each and a year’s supply of Nestle Ghana limited products.



The President’s Independence Day Awards, since its inception in 1993, continues to provide scholarships each year to young brilliant students between the ages of 14 and 19 from all the regions of Ghana.



The awardees are selected based on raw scores obtained at the Basic Certificate Examination (BECE).