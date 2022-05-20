2
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo cocooned by handlers from doing the needful – Jantuah

Nana Yaa Jantuah 1 .png Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah is CPP General Secretary

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has allowed himself to be controlled by his handlers while a lot is going wrong.

Speaking to Francis Abban on Morning Starr, the CCP General Secretary pointed out that there should have been a reshuffle by now if President Akufo-Addo was himself.

According to her, the only way for the President to get the right and needed information on how Ghanaians see his governance is for him to come out and speak to the ordinary people.

“If you don’t have good handlers who will look into your face and tell you that hey this one is wrong. You should always have someone who is ‘crazy’ around you. Not always doing Mr. President but tell you in the face that this is wrong in any position.

“I don’t think he thinks everything is alright and I believe that he has been cocooned. They should let him come out and talk to Ghanaians. Because he is managed I believe every President is managed for who he is, he is a very nice person,” Nana Yaa stated.

The CPP General Secretary touching on the Achimota forest stated that the place has been a worship centre for some Christians in the capital.

“If you say the battle is the Lord’s, anything you do when you are battling, God is also battling for you, it is prayer. You fight for your battles on your knees. God doesn’t use armour. What happens in that forest is prayer when you note typically Achimota forest is for prayer,” she added.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest Reserve
Ghanaian jailed 9 years by US court over US$36m scam, to repay US$2.9m
Rawlings wanted his cremated body to be used to nourish Achimota Forest – Aide
I am certain NDC will win 2024 elections – 'Optimistic' Mahama
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers