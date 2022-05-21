Akufo-Addo cocooned by handlers from doing the needful – Jantuah   

Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah has said President Akufo-Addo has allowed himself to be controlled by his handlers while a lot is going wrong.

Speaking to Francis Abban on Morning Starr, the CCP General Secretary pointed out that there should have been a reshuffle by now if President Akufo-Addo was himself.



According to her, the only way for the President to get the right and needed information on how Ghanaians see his governance is for him to come out and speak to the ordinary people.



“If you don’t have good handlers who will look into your face and tell you that hey this one is wrong. You should always have someone who is ‘crazy’ around you. Not always doing Mr. President but tell you in the face that this is wrong in any position.

“I don’t think he thinks everything is alright and I believe that he has been cocooned. They should let him come out and talk to Ghanaians. Because he is managed I believe every President is managed for who he is, he is a very nice person,” Nana Yaa stated,



The CPP General Secretary touching on the Achimota forest stated that the place has been a worship centre for some Christians in the capital.



“If you say the battle is the Lord’s, anything you do when you are battling, God is also battling for you, it is prayer. You fight for your battles on your knees. God doesn’t use armour. What happens in that forest is prayer when you note typically Achimota forest is for prayer,” she added.