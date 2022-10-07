Akufo-Addo commanded me not to expose evil of Rev. Boakye - Kwaku Annan alleges

Kwaku Annan is a one-time host of The Seat on Net2 TV

A one-time host of The Seat show on Net2 TV, Kwaku Annan, has made an allegation against the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, claiming that he directly interfered with his work while he worked at the pro-NPP station.

According to the broadcaster, the president was very instrumental in his inability to expose what he said were some evil deeds of Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church.



Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM and shared on Facebook, Kwaku Annan explained that the president used his Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, to send him an order to back down on exposing what he had on the pastor.



“Don’t pretend that we’re in a spirit world. We are in a physical world. President Akufo-Addo looked at my face and told me that we should stop that expose,” he claimed.



Asked by the host of the program he was on, on why the president would want to do such a thing, Kwaku Annan replied that this is something Nana Akufo-Addo should respond to.



“He is the only one who can answer this question. The point is that we’re not speaking in isolation. Eugene Arhin, the president’s spokesperson should call into this program and tell me what the president told him to tell me.



“His Excellency was the one who gave him the instruction when they landed at the airport. Eugene cannot speak in isolation and give instructions. I know what was going on and I have all the records there,” he added.

The broadcaster fell out with his boss, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, after the latter took him off the show, The Seat, on Net2 TV, and eventually sacked him.



Since then, Kwaku Annan has been on a rant, exposing some of the deep secrets that pertained to his work with the MP and other persons in the current government.











