Akufo-Addo commended for development projects in Savannah Region

Akufo-Addo (in white) touring Savannah Region

Source: GNA

Hajia Safia Mohammed, the Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for undertaking many development projects in the Savannah Region.

She said, “The numerous development projects dotted across the length and breadth of the region is a clear indication that one must not necessarily be your biological relations before the person can emancipate you from your long-awaited dreams.”



A statement issued by Hajia Safia Mohammed, the Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the NPP, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo on his recent visit to the Savannah Region from Wednesday, August 24 to Thursday, August 25.



The statement said, “Your regular visit to your very own baby region that you conceived and gave birth to is much appreciated and deserves the utmost applause from the Chiefs and people of your beloved Savannah Region.”



It said, “You (President Nana Akufo-Addo) have wiped out the tears of the Chiefs and people the Gonja area and this was manifested in the reception you received from the people during your visit to the area.”

It said this showed that the significant works and initiatives that sought to create job opportunities were lifting the people of the region out of poverty and ultimately enhancing economic activities in the area.



The statement said, “The decades dream of the Chiefs and people of the Gonja area is now a reality, a reality with dignity, a reality with ancillaries such as jobs, booming economic activities, rapid infrastructural and human development among others and we are thankful.”



It said, “It is our hope that much more of development initiatives will continue to come to the region to enhance the livelihood of the Chiefs and people, especially women.”