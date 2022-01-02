Akufo-Addo commends Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu for maintaining peace

Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu.

President Akufo-Addo has commended the prevailing peace and stability in the Mampong Traditional Area.

This sustained peace according to the President has contributed immensely to the modest development the area has witnessed during his reign which was initially characterized by chieftaincy and other social unrest.



The President was addressing a grand durbar to mark the silver jubilee of the enstoolment of Daasebre Osei Bonsu as Mamponghene.



The day marked the 83rd birthday of Daasebre.



Correspondent Thomas Nsowah-Adjei reports that Daasebre Osei Bonsu was enstooled by Mamponghene and the occupant of the Silver Stool of the Asante kingdom on August, 25, 1996.



His enstoolment was described as historic, because it brought finality to protracted litigation which spanned for almost two decades in the Asante Mampong paramountcy.

Daasebre succeeded his direct uncle, Nana Atakora Amaniapong, becoming the 28th occupant of the Silver Stool.



Daasebre Osei Bonsu, a lawyer by profession since his enstoolment is said to have contributed so much to the peaceful environment and has made his reign an era of upliftment of traditional image and recognition of chieftaincy as agent of development in the country.



He has apart from initiating a lot of development programmes elevated some chiefs to strengthen the composition of the Mampong traditional council.



Daasebre Osei Bonsu said the free Senior High School education by the government must be embraced by Ghanaians by sending their children to school irrespective of the challenges.



He enjoined his Chiefs and Elders not to underrate the value of formal education in building a prosperous society.

Daasebre has also been one of the longest serving members of the National House of Chiefs.



The President said he and his government are working hard to address challenges facing the country.



He commended Daasebre for working hard to weather the storm that confronted his early enstoolment and consequently ensure peace and stability in the traditional area and assured Daasebre that he will attend to all the developmental challenges facing the area before his tenure ends in 2025.



The President further called for the prevailing unity in the area to be maintained.