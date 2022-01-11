Akufo-Addo commends Tobinco for donating new office to Police

The over GHC 3 million PPSB Headquarters built by the Tobinco Group

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo has commended the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobin I for handing over a fully furnished ultra-modern two-storey building worth GHC3,982,700 to the Ghana Police Service.

The facility will serve as the Headquarters of the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) of the Ghana Police service.



Speaking on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery said the donation was timely since the new strategic direction of the PPSB could not have been realized in the facility which was previously used by the unit.



“It is therefore clear that the building and donation of this facility by Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group is very timely. I would like to take this opportunity to specially commend you, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I for such a patriotic gesture.



"Indeed, public-private partnerships of this nature must be encouraged for the good of our country and the benefit of our people. The Police Service and the Government are grateful to you,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo urged officers and men of the Ghana Police Service to remain professional in the discharge of their duties, adding that Government will continue to resource the Police Service in order to effectively discharge its law enforcement mandate.



New Strategies

President Akufo-Addo noted that the Police Administration has redefined and initiated strategies to make the PPSB more proactive in ensuring professional standards within the service, prevent instances of unprofessionalism as far as possible and reduce instances of personnel misconduct which can trigger a reactive response.



The strategies he listed included a decentralization programme leading to the establishment of Regional PPSBs across all 18 police regions to bring the bureau to the doorstep of all and the setting up of a Complaint Reporting Hotline for members of the public who feel aggrieved during any engagement with the police to call and seek redress in real time.



It also includes the establishment of a Police Body-worn Cameras Monitoring Centre to provide 24-hour monitoring of personnel who will be required to wear the cameras during their duty tour and as well the activation of a WhatsApp number for members of the public to send video footages of police conduct, both good and bad for investigation and commendation as the case may be.



“I would like to place on record that my Government and I are very delighted about these initiatives and look forward to their yielding good results for the good of the Service and the country,” President Akufo-Addo added.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, noted that the core mandate of the PPSB was to ensure that Officers maintain professional standards at all times, therefore the need to provide the best form of support including logistics to the Ghana Police Service.



“Having a professional Police Service is key to maintaining law and order in the country because a professional Police officer relates better to the citizenry, making policing quite easy. Again, the emerging threats of terrorism and instability within some of our neighbouring countries require that we equip and resource our security agencies to preserve our territorial integrity.

“These threats have the potential of negatively affecting our local economy and I believe that every businessman will have to contribute his quota to protect the nation, civilians, and businesses. This is why we are investing in the Security of this country,” he said.



Nana Amo Tobbin I expressed hope that edifice will help instill a sense of professionalism in officers to help the Ghana Police Service pursue its vision of maintaining law and order in the country.



He assured the Ghana Police Service and all security agencies of his unflinching support, encouraging them to call on the Group for any kind of support when the need arises.



“We also trust the Ghana Police Service especially the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to put this new office to good use,” he added.



Nana Amo Tobbin I also commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for a good job done so far, re-affirming his continuous support to him to make his work a success and to keep the country safe.