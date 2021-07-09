Akufo-Addo commissions 4-tier Pokuase Interchange today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the high-standard Pokuase Interchange on Friday, July 9.
Though the four-tier interchange has partially been opened, Friday’s ceremony by President Akufo-Addo will be a formal gesture to fully open it to traffic.
Already, sensitisation by the Department of Urban Roads of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has begun.
Work on the $94.8 million interchange began in 2017.
Partly funded by the African Development Bank (ADB), the project is expected to improve urban mobility and form a nexus between the Eastern Region and the Greater Accra Region.
Designed to fit into the Central Corridor road infrastructure project, the interchange links Accra-Nsawam, Awoshie-Pokuase, and Pokuase-Kwabenya-Ritz Junction roads, and also connects the Tema Motorway.
Feasibility study and preliminary work on the project including funding sources and parliamentary approval were made under the John Mahama-led government.
It is one of the model moves most Ghanaians have been yearning for from successive governments of different stock.
