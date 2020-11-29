Akufo-Addo commissions 60-bed Twifo Praso hospital

The sixty-bed Twifo Atti-Morkwaa District Hospital

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 27th November 2020, commissioned the sixty-bed Twifo Atti-Morkwaa District Hospital, located in Twifo Praso, in the Central Region.

This hospital, initiated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2008 as part of the ‘Ghana Hospitals Project’, is the fifth such Hospital commissioned by President Akufo-Addo following the opening of the Upper West Regional Hospital, in Wa, the Ga East Municipal Hospital, in Accra, the Ahafo Ano Municipal Hospital in Tepa, and the Tain District Hospital in Nsawkaw.



The “Ghana Hospital Project” involves the design, construction and equipping of one (1) Military Hospital, two (2) Regional Hospitals, and six (6) District Hospitals in Ghana, at a project cost of US$339 million. It falls under the broader objective of providing infrastructure for the delivery of effective healthcare to the citizenry.



Other hospitals being constructed under this Project are the two hundred and fifty (250) bed Regional Hospital in Sewua, in the Bosomtwe District; the sixty (60) bed District Hospital in Salaga; and the sixty (60) bed District Hospital in Konongo. They are all expected to be commissioned by the end of the first quarter of 2021.



All of these projects, the President stressed, all expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2021.



The Twifo Praso Hospital has been constructed at a cost of thirty-six million, six hundred hundred United States dollars (US$36.6 million), and has been designed with several departments including administration; outpatient department (OPD); physiotherapy unit; pharmacy; radiology; laboratory; surgical suite (operation dep.); emergency & casualty; and obstetrics & gynaecology (maternity and child health).



The rest are central sterile supply department; ambulance station; inpatient wards – 100-bed capacity; staff dining; kitchen & outdoor cooking area; medical gases production unit; laundry; mortuary; medical waste department; general stores; maintenance department; power station; relatives’ hostel; 14 staff housing units; and a mini-market.

Additionally, the Hospital has been equipped with modern medical equipment, such as x-ray machines, ultrasound machines, fully equipped operating theatre, medical gases, and patient monitors. It also has a medical waste treatment plant, a power station, a water treatment plant, a central air conditioning system and an anaerobic sewerage treatment plant.



To the Chiefs and people of Nsawkaw, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to improving access to essential and quality health services through the provision of the necessary health infrastructure, equipment and logistics, including the deployment of appropriate technology, as part of our drive to attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC).



He urged administrators of the to embrace and strengthen the culture of maintenance.



“This edifice has been put at great cost to our nation, and we should be in the position, some ten years down the line, to see it still in good condition. It should not fall in the ways in which several institutions like this in Ghana have gone. The leadership of this facility must set the example for its periodic and constant maintenance, and will be held accountable for this,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo assured the gathering that the goal of his Government is to establish in Ghana a strong, accessible healthcare system of world-class quality, which will guarantee the health and well-being of our people.



“Since my assumption of office in 2017, we have, in each year, provided financial clearance for the recruitment of ninety thousand, six hundred and ninety-six (90,696) permanent and temporary health workers. With ‘Four More For Nana and the NPP’, we will do even more for you,” he added.