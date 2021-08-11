Akufo-Addo commissions US$16 million Tomato processing factory in Domfete

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday commissioned the US$16 million Weddi Africa Tomato Processing Factory at Domfete, in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region.

The Government, through Ghana Exim Bank and ADB Bank Ghana, facilitated the acquisition of the loan facility to support the establishment and operations of the factory, which is functioning under the One District, One Factory initiative. The company is owned by Weddi Africa Limited, a wholly-owned Ghanaian company operating.



Commissioning the facility as part of activities marking his two-day tour of the region, President Akufo-Addo said the establishment of the factory is an example of the critical role the private sector can play in Ghana’s industrial transformation.



He noted that the setting up of the facility outside the traditional areas of Accra, Tema, and Takoradi, underscored the commitment of Government to decentralize industrial development, and, thereby, stimulate economic activity in the rural areas.



The President said Domfete was chosen for the siting of the factory because the town was of the major catchment areas for the cultivation of fresh tomatoes, and would help in reducing rural-urban migration.



The factory will process some 40,000 metric tonnes of fresh tomatoes per annum, and also has a 500 metric ton cold room facility to store fresh tomato fruits.

In addition, a model farm and research centre designed to conduct seed trials and train farmers on best farm practices, as well as an agric-input Shop to supply inputs to the farmers at affordable prices, have been established by the company.



This, the company explains, will boost the profitability of the factory and improve income levels for the farmers engaged by the company.



Furthermore, 2,400-acre farmland as a nucleus farm has been set up by Weddi Africa, with the company also spearheading the establishment of a Tomato Outgrower Farmers Association in Tano North and Berekum West districts, with 2,000 registered farmers from Ahafo and Bono regions.



These 2,000 farmers are on schedule to receive seeds, fertilizers, other inputs, and technical services from the relevant MDAs. These Government supported mechanisms have been put in place to provide the requisite support services to ensure the profitability and sustainability of the factory.



Thus far, the factory has created some 158 direct jobs, with some two thousand, one hundred (2,100) indirect job opportunities also created for the people of Berekum West District and surrounding communities.

President Akufo-Addo said the Government is committed to supporting private sector operators like Weddi Africa Limited to position themselves to become globally competitive, and to take advantage of market integration frameworks, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose Secretariat has been established in Accra.



He said the Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with relevant MDAs, has established an institutional mechanism to provide strategic support and assistance to the local private sector operating at the district level.



The president commended the West Africa Center for Crop Improvement (WACCI), the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) which is implementing the “Invest for Jobs” project for the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooporation and Development (BMZ), as well as the various stakeholders for the support they have given the company.