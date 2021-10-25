Akufo-Addo commits to complete major projects as he ends Greater Accra tour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Akufo-Addo Saturday ended his three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region with a firm commitment to completing all the major projects initiated by the Government in the region before he leaves office.

He pledged to ensure that the numerous chieftaincy disputes are resolved amicably for peace and unity to prevail to promote progress and development.



Speaking to members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District, the President said his government was steadfast in its vision of improving a lot of the people of the region and, indeed, the entire country.



He assured the chiefs that the request to have the Greater Accra Region renamed Ga-Adangme Region to unify and reflect the identity of the indigenes would be given the necessary consideration by his government.



“I will make the necessary consultations on the matter,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo thanked the people for the support they gave him during the last election, noting that though his party, the New Patriotic Party, suffered setbacks in the December 2020 parliamentary contest, he was hopeful that the region would give full support to it in the next elections.



The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, in its presentation, joined the anti-gay narrative, insisting that the House would not tolerate same-sex relations and would oppose vehemently any sexual orientation that offended the traditional and cultural values of the people.

Nii Odaifio Wulentse III, the Vice President of the House, said: “The traditional authorities want to use this opportunity to voice out our displeasure on the issue of accepting people indulging in same sex marriage.”



“As fathers of the land, who have monitored the social and public discourse, we want to add our voice that this practice will not be entertained or tolerated among our people,” he said.



“Mr President, all eyes are on you to save humanity,” Nii Wulentse, also the Nungua Mantse, said.



He pleaded with the President and his government to absorb graduates who had been engaged by the National Disaster Management Organisation into the various government institutions.



President Akufo-Addo later inspected the progress of work on the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management Project, being undertaken on the 10.60km La Beach Road through Nungua to Tema.